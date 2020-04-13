New to Amazon Grocery Delivery? Prepare for a Waitlist

Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) grocery delivery service is lagging behind thanks to a surplus of new users.

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Unfortunately, Amazon grocery delivery just can’t keep up with new customers signing up thanks to the coronavirus from China. As a result, the company is putting new members that sign up for Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods delivery on a waitlist.

According to the company, it’s adding more people to the service every week. However, it can’t handle all of the new subscribers it’s getting. This applies to both its online delivery and pickup options.

Stephenie Landry, Worldwide Vice President of Amazon Prime Now, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Restaurants, said this about the Amazon grocery deliver news.

“While we have increased order capacity by more than 60 percent due to COVID-19, we still expect the combination of restricted capacity due to social distancing and customer demand will continue to make finding available delivery windows challenging for customers. To help, in the coming weeks, we will launch a new feature that will allow customers to secure time to shop. This feature will give delivery customers a virtual “place in line” and will allow us to distribute the delivery windows on a first come, first served basis. Simultaneously, we will continue to add capacity as swiftly as possible.”

Amazon notes that it is continuing to hire more employees, which includes grocery delivery. Since March 16, it has added a total of 100,000 new employees.

AMZN stock was up 5.25% as of Monday afternoon.