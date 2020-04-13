AMC Theaters Bankruptcy? 13 Things for Investors to Know

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC ) may be looking at bankruptcy in the future.

Source: QualityHD / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what investors need to know about the AMC Theaters bankruptcy news.

According to recent reports, the company is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

If the reports are true, AMC is seeking out Weil Gotshal & Manges for help with the matter.

However, it looks like talks of bankruptcy at the company are still only in the early stages.

The anonymous insider behind this news claims that an AMC Theaters bankruptcy is most likely on the way.

They claim this is the case due to hiring on Weil Gotshal & Manges and the company not paying rent at some of its locations.

It’s also worth mentioning that the AMC Theaters bankruptcy rumors come as it deals with the coronavirus from China.

Due to the coronavirus, the theater chain has shut down all of its locations for six to 12 weeks.

While some countries, such as China, are reopening theaters already, it isn’t without restrictions.

That includes spacing between occupants that are leaving the theaters with plenty of empty seats.

AMC is also unlucky as many of its theaters are located inside of malls.

These will be some of the last locations that reopen once the coronavirus settles down.

As such, it will take the theater chain sometime to get back up on its feet, if it can.

With that in mind, an AMC Theaters bankruptcy may be the only choice.

AMC stock was down 20.58% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.