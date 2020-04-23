Welcome

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Blackstone Group Earnings: BX Stock Gains 5% Despite Q1 Miss

Blackstone Group Earnings: BX Stock Gains 5% Despite Q1 Miss

BX is ready to weather the coronavirus

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Apr 23, 2020, 3:14 pm EDT

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) earnings for the private investment firm’s first quarter of 2020 have BX stock soaring on Thursday. That’s despite its diluted losses per share of -$1.58 missing Wall Street’s estimate of 50 cents. Its revenue of -$3.08 billion also doesn’t meet analysts’ estimates of $1.25 billion.

Source: Isabelle OHara / Shutterstock.com

Now, let’s take a more in-depth look at the most recent Blackstone Group earnings report.

  • Diluted per-share losses are a switch from diluted earnings per share of 71 cents during the first quarter of 2019.
  • Revenue for the quarter is much worse than the $2.02 billion from the same time last year.
  • The Blackstone Group earnings report also includes a net loss of -$2.61 billion.
  • The company’s net income from the same period of the year prior was $1.07 billion.

Stephen Schwarzman, chairman and CEO of Blackstone Group, said this in the earnings release.

“We entered this crisis in a position of great strength, having recently completed a two-year fundraising cycle of nearly $250 billion. With ample capital reserves, long-term fund structures, and over $150 billion of dry powder capital – more than anyone in our industry – we are uniquely positioned to invest on behalf of our clients at a time of historic dislocation.”

Blacstone Group doesn’t include an outlook in its Q1 earnings report. However, we know what Wall Street expects. That includes a diluted EPS of $2.19 on revenue of $5.54 billion. However, that may change due to the effects of the novel coronavirus.

BX stock was up 4.77% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

