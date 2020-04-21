Delta Airlines Is Betting on the Bailout

Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL ) is taking the bailout and DAL stock shareholders are breathing a sigh of relief.

Source: NextNewMedia / Shutterstock.com

The deal is for cash that will pay workers through September. In exchange, the government gets warrants that represent just 1% of the airline’s equity, payable over five years.

The deal halted a precipitous fall in Delta shares, which had started the year at $59 per share. But they have yet to rise. Delta opened for trade today at about $23 per share. That’s just 3.2 times last year’s $7.30 per share of earnings.

Carriers are complaining they will have to pay some of the money back. Workers are complaining that they didn’t get enough employment guarantees.

Is the Bailout Enough for DAL Stock?

The question investors are asking is, will the bailout be enough?

Few industries have been hurt as much by the coronavirus as the airline industry. Delta’s $3.8 billion in grants and $1.6 billion loan won’t last long. Wake it up when September ends. If there is a second spike in cases there is no help for the industry past then.

The likelihood of a second spike, perhaps even sooner than September, is rising. Southern governors are opening their states back up, despite a rising COVID-19 case load. Fears of a second bailout are growing.

If a second bailout is requested, with Democrats in a stronger political position, terms may not be generous. Liberals are complaining the industry got special treatment because it donated to Republicans. They are upset about a shortage of oversight on the money. They don’t like how Delta has bought back $11 billion of stock since 2013. Those buybacks were only suspended in March.

Democratic leaders who signed off on the bailout are having to defend themselves against a charge of putting shareholders first.

Absent a second bailout, bankruptcy remains an option. Some analysts think that would be a good thing. The industry went through a wave of bankruptcies in the 2000s, which included Delta in 2005. The company exited bankruptcy in 2007.

The Good Side

Meanwhile, Delta is flying a lot of nearly empty planes. The bailout demands that if a route was run once per day before March, it must still run once a day. Optimists expect travel to rebound quickly once the worst of the pandemic storm has passed.

While there are no climate strings attached to the bailout, airlines are mothballing older planes. These use more fuel and cause more pollution than newer planes. The industry could reach a “carbon neutral” stance well before earlier estimates of 2050.

There are other ways the airline can save money to reach the other side. While Delta has promised no furloughs or pay rate reductions, the airline is asking employees to each take a month of voluntary leave. It’s burning $60 million in cash each day.

The Bottom Line on DAL Stock

The Delta bailout is both controversial and temporary.

Buying DAL stock now is betting that the pandemic will be over by fall and that traffic will pick up in the fourth quarter. If traffic doesn’t pick up, layoffs are inevitable and bankruptcy will be imminent.

Delta has gone through this before. Chapter 11 is not the final chapter.

But for now Delta is a trade, not an investment. Good news on the pandemic front could bring a rush of buy orders. Bad news could bring a rush of sell orders.

You can play that game. Traders do it all the time, quickly cutting losses when they’re on the losing end. I briefly held some Delta stock last month. I made a little money. Then I realized I’m an investor and sold it.

Dana Blankenhorn has been a financial and technology journalist since 1978. He is the author of the environmental thriller Bridget O’Flynn and the Bear, available at the Amazon Kindle store. Write him at danablankenhorn@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @danablankenhorn. As of this writing he owned no shares in companies mentioned in this story.