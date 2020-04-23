Domino’s Pizza Earnings: DPZ Stock Drops Despite Q1 Beats

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ ) earnings for first quarter of 2020 have DPZ stock down on Thursday. That’s despite it reporting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.07, which is better than Wall Street’s estimate of $2.32 per share. The pizza company’s revenue of $873.1 million also comes in above analysts’ estimates of $868.7 million.

Here are some additional details from the most recent Domino’s pizza earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 39.55% from $2.20 in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue comes in 4.44% higher than the $835.96 million reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Operating income of $155.83 million is a 8.59% increase year-over-year from $143.5 million.

The Domino’s Pizza earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $121.6 million.

That’s a 31.25% jump over its net income of $92.65 million from the same time last year.

Ritch Allison, chief executive officer of Domino’s, said this about the DPZ stock earnings:

“In a time of unprecedented change in our industry, I am pleased to report that Domino’s is in a very strong financial position, both at the brand and franchisee levels. We can’t predict the full impact of COVID-19 on the broader economy and we don’t know how consumer behavior and restaurant purchasing patterns may evolve coming out of this crisis. What I do know is that our franchisees and teams in the U.S. and across the globe will remain focused on safely serving our customers and our communities in this time of need.”

Domino’s Pizza is withdrawing its two- to three-year outlook due to the novel coronavirus. However, we know what Wall Street is expecting for fiscal year 2020. Analysts expect EPS of $10.28 on revenue of $3.85 billion.

DPZ stock was down 3.7% at the close Thursday.

