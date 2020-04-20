Falling Gas Prices 2020: 13 States Where You Can Get $1 Gas (or Less!)

Gas prices continue to fall in 2020 and it’s getting to the point that prices are dropping below $1 per gallon in some states. Anyone living in these states may want to fill their car up the next time they go out for supplies.

Source: Gergely Zsolnai/Shutterstock.com

These are the 13 states where customers can find gas for $1 per gallon or less, according to GasBuddy.

Arkansas

Colorado

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Virginia

Wisconsin

While these are the states with the lowest gas prices, that doesn’t mean the average price for them is lower than others. The following are the six states with the lowest average gas prices in the U.S.

Wisconsin

Kentucky

Michigan

Oklahoma

Minnesota

Illinois

Gas prices in the U.S. are falling as people stay inside to avoid the novel coronavirus. With fewer people going out, there isn’t as much demand for gas. Thus the falling gas prices. The plummet in prices has been sharp with the national average falling below $2 per gallon at the start of April.

AAA notes that the current national average price for gas is sitting at $1.814 for Regular, $2.201 for Mid-Grade, $2.463 for Premium, $2.499 for Diesel and $1.629 for E85. It’s possible these prices could go even lower as the coronavirus pandemic continues and people remain inside as part of social distancing.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.