Millennial investors can’t get enough of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock. It’s one of the most popular stocks on the trading platform Robinhood. But does that mean you should buy on account of fear of missing out (FOMO)?

Source: Tun Pichitanon / Shutterstock.com

Not so fast! Trading at a price-to-sales ratio of over 900, it seems foolish to jump on the bandwagon. Yet, I concede valuation is not the best reason to go against this stock. Given that the human spaceflight company can still rely on projections and not results to excite investors, shares could easily bounce back to prior highs.

In the wake of the novel coronavirus, SPCE stock lost of a lot of its stream. Even after rebounding more than 100% in recent weeks, shares are still more than 50% below their all-time highs. So, with earnings just around the corner, what’s the play?

That’s debatable. On one hand, shares look like an easy short. Yet, as seen with many other “story stocks,” climbing higher even as the economy remains distressed, fundamentals may not matter.

In other words, it’s tough to bet against the crowd in today’s market. But does that mean you buy, with the hope that the crowd keeps bidding shares higher? That’s a weak argument as well. Given the inability to price the stock on fundamentals, and the unpredictability of investor’s love for the stock, the best move may be to stay on the sidelines.

A Very Long Runway for SPCE Stock

Think of Virgin Galactic as a publicly traded startup. You aren’t buying on fundamentals, but the potential for human spaceflight to become a major industry in the coming decades.

With flights costing $250,000 today, it’s only a travel option for the rich. Yet, that may not limit the company’s near-term prospects. Nearly 8,000 people have put in “reservations of interest.” Let’s say only a quarter of these turn into actual reservations. At a quarter-million per person, that’s $500 million in revenue!

And that’s just the start. Just like with air travel in its early days, the cost of space travel will decrease over time. In other words, the company’s total addressable market could be massive. Some are calling for space travel to be a multi-billion dollar industry by the 2030s.

Technology may now be catching up with our dreams. But the future has yet to be written. Let’s get back to today. With earnings set to be released May 5, SPCE stock could go parabolic. Or, it could fall back to earth, depending on changes in guidance and outlook.

Do Earnings Matter for a Company with Little Revenue?

Early-stage companies like Virgin Galactic are tough to handicap when it comes to earnings. With barely any revenue coming through the door, current results don’t really matter. It’s any changes to guidance that could make or break the stock.

Do today’s earthly headwinds (coronavirus) have any impact on short-term prospects? Probably not as much as one would assume. Affluent travelers looking to be early adopters of spaceflight aren’t the ones going on unemployment right now. There’s probably enough demand to fill the company’s upcoming flights.

But that’s the thing. There’s no guarantee the company can begin space flights this year. As InvestorPlace’s Mark Hake discussed on April 14, Virgin Galactic has yet to get FAA clearance.

Also, until space flight is profitable, the company is going to burn through its $480 million in cash. And with Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson putting out many fires across his global business empire, don’t expect him to have the funds to shore up the company’s balance sheet.

The company can probably find capital elsewhere to refill its war chest. But that could mean shareholder dilution. In other words, the potential increase in Virgin Galactic’s value could be minimized, as the pie is split into many more slices.

Yet, this may not matter for near-term performance of SPCE stock. As long as the crowd, not fundamentals, remain in the captain’s chair, shares could rally higher. Even as the company’s projections wind up to be more hype than reality.

You Can’t Predict the Unpredictable — Avoid SPCE Stock Ahead of Earnings

Virgin Galactic is the kind of stock that goes higher until it doesn’t. In other words, it’s tough to predict when the bubble will burst for this too-hot-to-touch “story stock.” Shares have fallen from past highs due to the pandemic-driven selloff. But that doesn’t mean shares can’t retrace past highs in the short-term.

Without the ability to use fundamental analysis to determine whether shares are a buy or a sell, it’s best to simply avoid SPCE stock. Especially ahead of earnings and guidance. Shares could go to the moon, or crater back to earth.

Thomas Niel, contributor to InvestorPlace, has written single-stock analysis since 2016. As of this writing, Thomas Niel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.