Kansas City Southern Earnings: KSU Stock Surges 3% on Q1 Beats

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU ) earnings for first quarter of 2020 have KSU stock heading higher on Friday. That’s thanks to its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 beating out Wall Street’s estimate of $1.78. Its revenue of $731.7 million also comes in above analysts’ estimates of $716.18 million.

Here’s what else is worth mentioning from the Kansas City Southern earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 28.57% from $1.54 in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 8.43% higher than the $674.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Operating income of $288.8 million is an 80.12% increase year-over-year from $160.3 million.

The Kansas City Southern earnings report also has net income coming in at $152.3 million.

That’s a 47.58% jump compared to its net income of $103.2 million from the same time last year.

Patrick Ottensmeyer, president and CEO of Kansas City Southern, said this about the KSU stock earnings:

“KCS posted a record first quarter, driven by 8% revenue growth and judicious expense management. This outstanding performance resulted in a record adjusted operating ratio of 59.7%, which reflects the positive impact of PSR-related efficiencies and cost controls.”

The Kansas City Southern report doesn’t include its outlook for 2020. However, that’s no surprise. Many companies aren’t offering outlooks due to the effects of the novel coronavirus.

KSU stock was up 3.23% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.