Rite Aid Earnings: RAD Stock Plunges 19% on Greater-than-Expected Loss

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD ) earnings for the drugstore company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 have RAD stock taking a beating on Thursday. That’s thanks to its adjusted losses per share of -37 cents. This is well below Wall Street’s estimate of -15 cents. However, its revenue of $5.73 billion is better than analysts’ estimates of $5.59 billion.

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Here’s are some additional highlights from the most recent Rite Aid earnings report.

Adjusted per-share losses are 85% wider than the -20 cents from the same time last year.

Revenue comes in 6.51% higher than $5.38 billion reported in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating loss of -$343.46 million is a 34.36% worse result year-over-year from -$255.63 million.

The Rite Aid earnings report also includes a net loss of -$324.72 million.

That’s an 18.95% wider net loss than the -$272.98 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Heyward Donigan, president and CEO of Rite Aid, said this about the RAD stock earnings report.

“Strong execution by our team drove growth in both Pharmacy Services Segment revenues and Retail Pharmacy Segment prescription count, and helped deliver our second consecutive quarter-over-quarter improvement in Adjusted EBITDA. These results provide important momentum as we redefine our industry by deploying our bold, new RxEvolution strategy.”

The Rite Aid earnings report doesn’t include a guidance update. Instead, the company is sticking with its fiscal 2021 outlook of adjusted losses per share of -22 cents to -19 cents on revenue of $22.5 billion to $22.9 billion. Wall Street’s estimates are for adjusted EPS of 30 cents on revenue of $22.26 billion.

RAD stock was down 18.78% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.