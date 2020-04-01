T-Mobile CEO John Legere Steps Down Following Merger With Sprint

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS ) CEO John Legere is no longer leading the company following its merger with Sprint.

According to a T-Mobile news release, Legere is leaving behind the CEO position. Taking his place is Mike Sievert. This was always the plan, but the change is happening earlier than was previously expected.

Even though T-Mobile CEO John Legere is leaving the position, that doesn’t mean he’s done with the company just yet. Instead, he’ll be sticking around as a member of its Board of Directors.

Legere will continue to serve on the Board of Directors until he finishes out his term with the company. That will have him remain with the Board through TMUS’ Annual Meeting of Shareholders in June.

Here’s what T-Mobile CEO John Legere had to say about the early transition.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to lead this company for the past seven years, but now it’s time for me to hand the reins over to Mike Sievert. The Board of Directors and I agree that it makes perfect sense for Mike to assume his leadership role on day one of the new company. He’s ready! I had originally planned to stay on through the end of my contract on April 30, 2020, but it makes much more sense to transition this responsibility to Mike today.”

T-Mobile has plenty of plans now that the merger with Sprint is complete. That includes making major investments in its networks and businesses, as well as unlocking value for shareholders. You can learn more about that by following this link.

TMUS stock was up 1.47% as of Wednesday afternoon.

