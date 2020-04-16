Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings: TSM Stock Surges 6% on Strong Sales

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM ) earnings for the tech company’s first quarter of 2020 have TSM stock taking off on Thursday. That comes after reporting adjusted earnings per share of NT$4.51 on revenue of NT$310.6 billion. These both come in well above Wall Street’s estimates for the quarter.

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what else is worth mentioning from the most recent Taiwan Semiconductor earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 90.3% from NT$2.37 in the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue comes in 42.02% higher than the NT$218.7 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income of NT$128.52 billion is a 99.97% increase year-over-year from NT$64.27 billion.

The Taiwan Semiconductor earnings report also includes a net income of NT$116.99 billion.

That’s a 90.57% jump compared to its net income of NT$61.39 billion from the same time last year.

Wendell Huang, VP and CFO of Taiwan Semiconductor, said this about the TSM stock earnings.

“Our first quarter business declined less than seasonality, due to the increase in HPC-related demand and the continued ramp of 5G smartphones. Moving into second quarter 2020, we expect our revenue to be flattish, as weaker mobile product demand is expected to be balanced by continued 5G deployment and HPC-related product launches.”

The Taiwan Semiconductor earnings report includes its outlook for the second quarter of 2020. The company is expecting revenue for the period to range from $10.1 billion and $10.4 billion. Wall Street’s estimate is for revenue of $9.65 billion.

TSM stock was up 5.72% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.