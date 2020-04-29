Teladoc Earnings: TDOC Stock Dips on Mixed Q1 Results

Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC ) earnings for first quarter of 2020 have TDOC stock dipping lower after-hours Wednesday. That’s due to its diluted losses per share of 40 cents missing Wall Street’s estimate of 36 cents. However, the virtual healthcare company’s revenue of $180.8 million is better than analysts’ estimates of $178.24 million.

Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

Diluted losses per-share are 7% better than the 43 cents from the same time last year.

Revenue comes in 41% higher compared to $128.57 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

Operating loss of 21.01 million is an 8.3% improvement year-over-year from $22.89 million.

The Teladoc earnings report also has net loss coming in at $29.6 million.

This is a 1.8% narrower net loss than the $30.15 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Jason Gorevic, CEO of Teladoc, said this in the earnings report:

“In the first quarter of 2020 alone Teladoc Health delivered two million medical visits to people around the world, while simultaneously expanding access to millions of new members. As our clients and consumers have turned to us during these unprecedented times, our proven ability to meet their needs has elevated our global leadership role and accelerated our impact on the healthcare system overall.”

Teladoc includes an outlook for 2020 in its Q1 earnings report. It expects adjusted losses per share of $1.27 to $1.13 on revenue of $800 million to $825 million. Wall Street is estimating adjusted per-share losses of $1.11 on revenue of $743.62 million.

TDOC stock was down slightly after-hours Wednesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.