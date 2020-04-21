Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Up 2% After Beating Q1 Estimates

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN ) earnings for the tech company’s first quarter of 2020 have TXN stock up after markets closed on Tuesday. That’s thanks to its diluted earnings per share of $1.24 beating out Wall Street’s estimate of $1.00. Its revenue of $3.33 billion also comes in above analysts’ estimates of $3.17 billion.

Source: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com

Diluted per-share earnings are down 1.59% from $1.26 during the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue for the quarter is 7.24% lower than the $3.59 billion in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income of $1.24 billion is a 10.15% drop year-over-year from $1.38 billion.

The Texas Instruments earnings report also includes a net income of $1.17 billion.

That’s a 4.1% decrease compared to its net income of $1.22 billion from the same time last year.

The following are some additional highlights from the most recent Texas Instruments earnings report.

Rich Templeton, president and CEO of Texas Instruments, said this about the TXN stock earnings.

“Our cash flow from operations of $6.4 billion for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model. Free cash flow for the same period was $5.6 billion and 40% of revenue. This reflects the quality of our product portfolio, as well as the efficiency of our manufacturing strategy, including the benefit of 300-millimeter Analog production.”

The Texas Instruments earnings report does include its outlook for the second quarter of 2020. It expects diluted EPS of 64 cents to $1.04 on revenue of $2.61 billion to $3.19 billion. Wall Street is looking for diluted EPS of 99 cents on revenue of $3.15 billion in Q2.

TXn stock was up 1.59% after-hours Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.