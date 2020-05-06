Enphase Energy Earnings: ENPH Stock Shines 19% Brighter on Q1 Beat

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH ) earnings for first quarter of 2020 have ENPH stock flying high on Wednesday. This is thanks to its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 38 cents and revenue of $205.55 million. These are both above Wall Street’s estimates of 33 cents per share and revenue of $202.23 million.

Here are some extra highlights from the most recent Enphase Energy earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 375% from 8 cents during the same time last year.

Revenue is sitting 105.2% higher than the $100.15 million reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Operating income of $44.71 million is a 527.1% increase year-over-year from $7.13 million.

The Enphase Energy earnings report also includes a net income of $68.94 million.

That’s a 2388.8% jump compared to its net income of $2.77 million in the same period of the year prior.

Badri Kothandaramanm, president and CEO of Enphase Energy, said this about the Q1 earnings report:

“We are pleased to report revenue of $205.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, along with an all-time record for gross margin, despite COVID-19. Our first quarter revenue increased 105% year-over-year. We shipped approximately 643 megawatts DC, or 2,012,476 microinverters, as our worldwide teams did an excellent job of ensuring product availability and on-time customer deliveries.”

Enphase Energy also includes an outlook for the second quarter of 2020 in its earnings report. The company expects revenue for the quarter to range from $115 million to $130 million. Wall Street’s estimate is for revenue of $150.6 million in Q2 2020.

ENPH stock was up 18.6% as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.