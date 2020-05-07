Fastly Earnings: FSLY Stock Surges 47% Higher on Q1 Beat, Outlook

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY ) earnings for the cloud computing company’s first quarter of 2020 have FSLY stock taking off on Thursday. That’s thanks to its adjusted losses per share of -6 cents beating out Wall Street’s estimate of -12 cents. Its revenue of $62.92 million is also better than analysts’ estimates of $59.38 million.

Source: Blackboard / Shutterstock

Here are some additional highlights from the most recent Fastly earnings report.

Adjusted per-share losses are 80% better than the -30 cents from the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 38% higher compared to $45.56 million during the same time last year.

Operating loss of -$11.98 million is 48% wider year-over-year than -$8.08 million.

The Fastly earnings report also has its net loss coming in at -$11.99 million.

That’s 23% worse than the company’s net loss of -$9.73 million from the same period of the year prior.

Joshua Bixby, CEO of Fastly, said this about the Q1 earnings.

“We generated $63 million in revenue, up 38% year-over-year, and increased our enterprise customer count to 297 from 288 in the previous quarter. We continued to drive expansion within our customer base with a DBNER of 133% and our average enterprise customer spend continued to increase to $642,000 from $607,0001 in the previous quarter.”

Fastly also provides a 2020 guidance update in its current earnings report. It expects adjusted losses per share between -15 cents and -8 cents on revenue of $280 million to $290 million. That’s looking good next to Wall Street’s estimates of -40 cents per share and revenue of $259.6 million.

FSLY stock was up 46.7% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.