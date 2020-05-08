Herbalife Earnings: HLF Stock Surges 12% on Q1 Beat

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF ) earnings for the nutrition company’s first quarter of 2020 have HLF stock heading higher Friday afternoon. This is due to its adjusted earnings per share of 83 cents coming in well beyond Wall Street’s estimate of 59 cents. Its revenue of $1.26 billion also beats out analysts’ estimates of $1.17 billion.

Here are some additional highlights from the most recent Herbalife earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 25.8% from 66 cents during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter is sitting 7.7% higher than the $1.17 billion reported in Q1 2019.

Operating income of $95.6 million is a 41.4% decline year-over-year from $163 million.

The Herbalife earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $45.6 million.

That’s a 52.7% decline compared to its net income of $96.3 million from the same period of the year prior.

John Agwunobi, chairman and CEO of Herbalife, said this in a conference call transcribed by The Motley Fool.

“We and our distributors are working hard to overcome the various challenges we’ve encountered to ensure our nutrition products are accessible to customers. Our factories as well as our third-party manufacturing facilities are operating at close to normal capacity.”

Herbalife doesn’t provide an outlook for 2020 in its earnings report. This is due to the effects the novel coronavirus is having on the economy. It plans to provide investors with an outlook when it can do so.

HLF stock was up 12.2% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.