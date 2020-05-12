Honda Earnings: HMC Stock Falls 5% Following Q4 Loss

Honda (NYSE: HMC ) earnings for the automotive company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 have HMC stock taking a beating on Tuesday. That comes after reporting losses per share of -17.01 yen on revenue of 3.46 trillion yen.

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a more in-depth look at the Honda earnings report for fiscal Q4 below.

Losses per-share are 129.9% wider than the -7.4 yen reported during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 14.6% lower than the 4.05 trillion yen reported in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating loss of -5.61 billion yen is a negative change year-over-year from 42.37 billion yen.

The Honda earnings report also includes a net loss of -21.52 billion yen.

That’s 375.1% worse than the company’s net loss of -4.53 billion yen from the same period of the year prior.

Honda provides this statement in its current earnings report.

“Honda’s first priority is the safety of our stakeholders, including customers, suppliers and employees. Honda is taking appropriate measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in accordance with government policies in each country where Honda conducts business. Honda is continuing to focus on our activity to minimize the impacts on our stakeholders and its business operations.”

Honda notes that it isn’t providing an outlook for the fiscal full year of 2021. That’s due to the novel coronavirus making the economy unpredictable. This also holds true for the company’s dividend outlook for that year. Many other companies are similarly withholding guidance due to the pandemic.

HMC stock was down 5.4% as of Tuesday afternoon and is down 16.3% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.