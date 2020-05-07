Lyft Earnings: LYFT Stock Rides 22% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Q1

Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT ) earnings for the ride-sharing company’s first quarter of 2020 have LYFT stock gaining momentum on Thursday. This comes after reporting diluted losses per share of -$1.31, which doesn’t meet Wall Street’s estimate of -64 cents. However, the company’s revenue of $955.71 million is well above analysts’ estimates of 897.86 million.

Source: Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a deeper dive into the most recent Lyft earnings report below.

Diluted per-share losses are 97.3% better than the -$48.53 from the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue is sitting 23% higher compared to $776.03 million during the same time last year.

Operating loss of -$414 million is a 64.3% improvement year-over-year from -$1.16 billion.

The Lyft earnings report also includes a net loss of -$398.07 million.

That’s a 65.1% narrower net loss than the -$1.14 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

Brian Roberts, CFO of Lyft, said this about the Q1 earnings.

“Our first quarter results underscore the remarkable progress we have made since our IPO, particularly on our path to profitability as we reduced our Adjusted EBITDA loss to $85 million from $216 million in the year ago period and $131 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.”

Lyft doesn’t include guidance in the first-quarter earnings report. That makes sense with the economic uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus. Plenty of other companies also aren’t providing outlook updates.

LYFT stock was up 21.5% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.