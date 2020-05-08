The Trade Desk Earnings: TTD Stock Falls 3% Following Q1 Results

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD ) earnings report for the advertising tech company’s first quarter of 2020 have TTD stock down on Friday. This is despite its adjusted earnings per share of 90 cents beating Wall Street’s estimate of 42 cents. Its revenue of $160.66 million also comes in above analysts’ estimates of $158.34 million.

Let's take a closer look at the most recent The Trade Desk earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 84.7% from 49 cents in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 32.8% higher than the $120.99 million reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Operating income of $10.77 million is a 90% increase year-over-year from $5.67 million.

The Trade Desk earnings report also has net income coming in at $24.06 million.

That’s a 137% jump compared to its net income of $10.15 million reported during the same time last year.

Jeff Green, founder and CEO of The Trade Desk, said this about its Q1 earnings.

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, our team delivered a strong March quarter. We delivered 33% year-over year revenue growth and strong EBITDA margins. We generated robust cash flow in the quarter and ended March with a strong cash position and balance sheet. This financial discipline allows us to continue to invest in our platform.”

The Trade Desk isn’t including 2020 guidance in its earnings report. This is due to the novel coronavirus causing chaos for the economy. Many other companies are also withholding their outlooks during this time.

TTD stock was down 3.3% as of Friday afternoon.

