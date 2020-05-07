Uber Earnings: UBER Stock Jumps 9% on Mixed Q1 Results

Uber (NYSE: UBER ) earnings for first quarter of 2020 have its stock up after markets closed on Thursday. This comes after reporting diluted losses per share of $1.70, which doesn’t meet Wall Street’s estimate of 83 cents. However, its revenue of $3.54 billion is better than analysts’ estimates of $3.51 billion.

Diluted losses per share are 24.8% narrower compared to $2.26 during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter is sitting 14% higher than the 3.01 billion reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Operating loss of $1.26 billion is 22.3% higher year-over-year than $1.03 billion.

The Uber earnings report also has its net loss for the quarter coming in at $2.94 billion.

That’s 190% worse than its net loss of $1.01 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, said this in the earnings report:

“While our Rides business has been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic, we have taken quick action to preserve the strength of our balance sheet, focus additional resources on Uber Eats, and prepare us for any recovery scenario. Along with the surge in food delivery, we are encouraged by the early signs we are seeing in markets that are beginning to open back up.”

Uber doesn’t include an outlook update in its Q1 earnings report. That makes sense with the novel coronavirus causing chaos for the economy. Many other companies are also withholding guidance during this time.

While the most recent quarter may not have been the best for Uber, it didn’t hurt ride-hailing rival Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT ). The company also announced earnings today and saw a major jump to its stock.

UBER stock was up 9% after-hours Thursday.

