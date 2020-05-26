ViaSat Earnings: Mixed Q4 Results Hammer VSAT Stock 9%

ViaSat (NASDAQ: VSAT ) earnings for fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 have VSAT stock on the move after markets closed on Tuesday. That comes after reporting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 32 cents. That’s much better than Wall Street’s estimate of a 1-cent loss. Its revenue, however, of $591.7 million is just below analysts’ estimates of $591.77 million.

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a more in-depth look at the ViaSat earnings report below.

Adjusted per-share earnings are down 3% from 33 cents in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue for the quarter is sitting 6% higher than the $557.2 million reported in fiscal Q4 2019.

The ViaSat earnings report also includes a net income of $1.6 million.

That’s a 37% decline compared to the company’s net income of $2.5 million from the same time last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $120.3 million is an 11% increase year-over-year from $108.3 million.

Mark Dankberg, chairman and CEO of ViaSat, said the following in a letter to shareholders:

“Viasat’s fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 (Q4 FY2020) capped a successful year despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. We had a strong fourth quarter that allowed us to achieve corporate records for annual revenue and other important financial metrics.”

ViaSat doesn’t provide numbers for its fiscal 2021 outlook. However, the company says it expects strong demand for its broadband services. It also says that cost-saving measures taken in fiscal 2020 should help with offset revenue during the fiscal year.

VSAT stock was down 8.7% after-hours Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.