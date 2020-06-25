Albertson’s IPO: 9 Things for Potential ACI Stock Investors to Know

Albertson’s initial public offering IPO is getting closer as retail the company prepares for its third attempt to go public.

Here’s what potential investors need to know about the Albertson’s IPO.

The company is planning to price its shares between $18 and $20 each.

It will be offering up 68.5 million shares of stock in the IPO.

Underwriters of the IPO will also have the option of purchasing an additional 9.87 million shares.

That means the IPO could raise between $1.23 billion and $1.57 billion.

What’s worth noting is that Albertson’s won’t directly benefit from the IPO.

That’s because the shares being offered come from investors in the company.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are serving as the lead joint book-running managers for the process.

If reports are true, Albertson’s expects to hold its IPO sometime this week.

This would have it offering up shares of ACI stock on the New York Stock Exchange.

Here’s what CNBC’s Jim Cramer had to say about the Albertson’s IPO.

“This Albertsons deal may be better than you’d expect, but I think the best part of the IPO cycle may have already come and gone, along maybe with a lot of this market and so I’m telling you exercise with caution.”

Cramer has a mostly neutral stance on Albertson’s. He says the stock could be worth picking up, but only if investors can grab it between $24 and $25 per share.

