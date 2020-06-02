Ambarella Earnings: AMBA Stock Falls 3% Despite Beating Q1 Estimates

Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA ) earnings for the AI company’s fiscal first quarter of 2020 have AMBA stock falling after markets closed on Tuesday. That’s despite it reporting adjusted earnings per share of 4 cents on revenue of $54.65 million. These both come in above Wall Street’s estimates of -1 cent per share and revenue of $54.32 million.

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a deeper dive into the most recent Ambarella earnings report below.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 300% from around 1 cent during the same time last year.

Revenue is sitting 16% higher than the 47.19 million reported in fiscal Q1 2020.

Operating loss of -$15.62 million is 14.4% better year-over-year than -$18.24 million.

The Ambarella earnings report also sees net loss coming in at -$15.46 million.

That’s a 10.7% improvement compared to its net loss of -$17.31 million in the same period of the year prior.

Fermi Wang, president and CEO of Ambarella, said this in the earnings report.

“Our visual AI computer vision strategy continues to be validated, as our CV design activity remains strong and five new CV customers entered production in Q1. The long-term outlook for the higher levels of automation we enable in multiple industries remains healthy, our CV portfolio continues to expand, and with a strong and liquid balance sheet supporting our investment, we believe we are positioned to emerge stronger when the current crisis is over.”

Ambarella also includes guidance for fiscal Q2 2021 in the earnings report. It’s expecting revenue to come in at $50 million with a plus or minus 6% variance. Wall Street is estimating revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter.

AMBA stock was down 2.8% after-hours Tuesday but was up 6.5% when markets closed.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.