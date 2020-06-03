Welcome

EXPR missed EPS and revenue estimates

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 3, 2020, 3:52 pm EDT

Express (NYSE:EXPR) earnings for the fashion retailer’s fiscal first quarter of 2020 have EXPR stock taking a beating on Wednesday. That’s due to its reporting adjusted losses per share of -$1.55, which is well below Wall Street’s estimate of -47 cents. Its revenue of $210.28 million also doesn’t help by missing analysts’ estimates of $289.69 million.

Express Earnings: EXPR Stock Tumbles 9% on Disappointing Q1
Source: Helen89 / Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a deeper dive into the most recent Express earnings report below.

  • Adjusted per-share losses are 1,133.3% wider than the -15 cents from the same time last year.
  • Revenue is sitting 53% lower compared to $451.27 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2019.
  • Operating loss of -$145.28 million is 1,157.8% worse year-over-year from -$11.55 million.
  • The Express earnings report also has net loss coming in at -$154.05 million.
  • That’s a 1,451.4% wider net loss then the company’s -$9.93 million from the same period of the year prior.

Tim Baxter, CEO of EXPR, said this in the Q1 earnings report.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry, economy, communities, associates, and customers over the last few months is unlike anything we have experienced before; and the protests and demonstrations across the country over the last week create even more uncertainty. As a Company, our efforts have been focused on protecting the safety of our associates and customers, and ensuring sufficient liquidity to continue the important work of our transformation.”

Express isn’t providing a full outlook for the fiscal second quarter of 2020 or the full year. However, it does reveal that it expects capital expenditures during the year to range from $20 million to $25 million.

EXPR stock was down 8.6% as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

