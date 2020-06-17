Former Bumblebee CEO Going to Prison Over Tuna Price Fixing

Christopher Lischewski, the former CEO of Bumblebee, is heading to prison for leading a tun price-fixing scheme.

The news comes directly from the Department of Justice in a release that came out on Tuesday. The agency says that Lischewski will spend 40 months in jail, which is a little more than three years. He’ll also have to pay a fine of $100,000.

According to the Department of Justice, the former Bumblebee CEO was the ringleader behind the tun price-fixing. This saw as much as $600 million worth of tuna affected by the plan.

Lischewski wasn’t the only one caught up in the tuna price-fixing scheme. Bumblebee had to pay a $$25 million fine. StarKist was also charged in the deception and had to pay a fine of $100 million for its part in the effort.

The tun price-fixing charges also saw three executives targeted. These executives ended up pleading guilty to the charges. They then went on to serve as witnesses against the former Bumblebee CEO.

John Bennett, the FBI San Francisco Division Special Agent in charge of the investigation, said this about the punishment.

“This sentence is the result of our commitment to holding corporations and senior leadership accountable for their actions, whether they operate in the food supply industry or elsewhere. This brings us closer to our goal; allowing our citizens to be able to purchase food in an unbiased market within an efficient and fair economy, free of corporate greed.”

