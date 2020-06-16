Royalty Pharma IPO: 15 Things for Potential RPRX Stock Investors to Know

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) currently has its initial public offering (IPO) underway on Tuesday.
Here’s what potential investors in the IPO need to know.
- The IPO includes a total of 77,681,670 shares of RPRX stock.
- 60 million of these Class A shares come directly from the company.
- The remaining 17,681,670 Class A shares come from selling shareholders.
- It’s also worth pointing out that there’s a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 11,652,250 shares.
- The shares are trading on the Nasdaq under the stock ticker RPRX.
- The pricing for the shares in the IPO is $28 each.
- This has the total value of the Royalty Pharma IPO sitting between $2.18 billion and $2.5 billion.
- The IPO starts today and will close on Thursday.
- The joint lead-book-runners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank.
- Other joint book-running managers include Evercore ISI, Cowen and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.
- The co-managers of the IPO are BBVA, DNB Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities, Academy Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Siebert Williams Shank and Tigress Financial Partners.
- Royalty Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 1996.
- It holds multiple royalties for therapies that grant it payments over time.
- That includes royalties for over 45 commercial products from major pharmaceutical companies.
- The company’s business has it offering funding for late-stage clinical trials in exchange for royalties to the treatments.
RPRX stock was up 60% as of Tuesday afternoon.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.