RPRX stock is soaring today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 16, 2020, 2:47 pm EDT

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) currently has its initial public offering (IPO) underway on Tuesday.

Royalty Pharma IPO: 15 Things for Potential RPRX Stock Investors to Know
Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what potential investors in the IPO need to know.

  • The IPO includes a total of 77,681,670 shares of RPRX stock.
  • 60 million of these Class A shares come directly from the company.
  • The remaining 17,681,670 Class A shares come from selling shareholders.
  • It’s also worth pointing out that there’s a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 11,652,250 shares.
  • The shares are trading on the Nasdaq under the stock ticker RPRX.
  • The pricing for the shares in the IPO is $28 each.
  • This has the total value of the Royalty Pharma IPO sitting between $2.18 billion and $2.5 billion.
  • The IPO starts today and will close on Thursday.
  • The joint lead-book-runners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank.
  • Other joint book-running managers include Evercore ISI, Cowen and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.
  • The co-managers of the IPO are BBVA, DNB Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities, Academy Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Siebert Williams Shank and Tigress Financial Partners.
  • Royalty Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 1996.
  • It holds multiple royalties for therapies that grant it payments over time.
  • That includes royalties for over 45 commercial products from major pharmaceutical companies.
  • The company’s business has it offering funding for late-stage clinical trials in exchange for royalties to the treatments.

RPRX stock was up 60% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

