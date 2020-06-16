Royalty Pharma IPO: 15 Things for Potential RPRX Stock Investors to Know

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX ) currently has its initial public offering (IPO) underway on Tuesday.

Here’s what potential investors in the IPO need to know.

The IPO includes a total of 77,681,670 shares of RPRX stock.

60 million of these Class A shares come directly from the company.

The remaining 17,681,670 Class A shares come from selling shareholders.

It’s also worth pointing out that there’s a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 11,652,250 shares.

The shares are trading on the Nasdaq under the stock ticker RPRX.

The pricing for the shares in the IPO is $28 each.

This has the total value of the Royalty Pharma IPO sitting between $2.18 billion and $2.5 billion.

The IPO starts today and will close on Thursday.

The joint lead-book-runners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank.

Other joint book-running managers include Evercore ISI, Cowen and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

The co-managers of the IPO are BBVA, DNB Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities, Academy Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Siebert Williams Shank and Tigress Financial Partners.

Royalty Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 1996.

It holds multiple royalties for therapies that grant it payments over time.

That includes royalties for over 45 commercial products from major pharmaceutical companies.

The company’s business has it offering funding for late-stage clinical trials in exchange for royalties to the treatments.

RPRX stock was up 60% as of Tuesday afternoon.

