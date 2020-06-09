The LoveSac Company Earnings: Why LOVE Stock Is Soaring 16% Today

The LoveSac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE ) earnings for the company’s fiscal first quarter of 2021 have LOVE stock heading higher on Tuesday. That’s thanks to its diluted losses per share of 58 cents, which is better than Wall Street’s estimate of -67 cents. Its revenue of $54.4 million also comes in above analysts’ estimates of $47.18 million.

Diluted per-share losses are 13.4% better than the -67 cents from the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter is up 32.8% from $41 million during the fiscal first quarter of 2020.

Operating loss of $8.35 million is an 8.2% improvement year-over-year from -$9.1 million.

The LiveSac Company earnings report also has net loss coming in at $8.3 million.

That’s an 8.3% narrower net loss than the $9.1 million reported during the same period of the year prior.

Shawn Nelson, CEO of The LoveSac Company, said this about the earnings.

“Amid the global dislocation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lovesac’s first quarter results affirm the resilience and compassion of our team, the benefit of our diversified channel mix, and the fundamental appeal of the Lovesac brand. These positive attributes contributed to the quarter’s strong results with nearly 33% total company sales growth, including a 255% increase in our e-commerce sales.”

The LoveSac Company doesn’t discuss guidance in the current earnings report. That makes sense with markets being unpredictable due to the novel coronavirus. Plenty of other companies are withholding outlooks at this time.

LOVE stock was up 15.5% as of Tuesday afternoon.

