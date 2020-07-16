Boxlight News: Why BOXL Stock Is Rocketing 57% Higher Today

(Update: It appears that talk of Samsung and Boxlight teaming up is behind the positive movement for BOXL stock today.)

Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL ) news for Thursday about the education company winning awards has BOXL stock taking off.

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

This has the company receiving two Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence. The first is for its Boxlight-EOS Distance Teaching Essentials and the second was awarded for the company’s MySTEMKits.

Boxlight-EOS Distance Teaching Essentials is a program for getting teachers up to speed on the process of distance learning. MySTEMKits 3D is a series of 3D printing lessons that teachers can use for students K through 12. It covers math, science, and design with over 300 lessons.

The awards come from Tech & Learning, a magazine owned by British-based company Future Publishing Limited. The magazine examines several learning resources each year and a panel of judges chose the winners.

Christine Weiser, the publisher and content director for Tech & Learning, said this about the Boxlight award news.

“For over 40 years, Tech & Learning has reported on how edtech products are improving teaching and learning and this has never been more important than during this unprecedented time. For this year’s contest, our judges looked for stand-out products that are helping schools navigate these challenges by solving problems and driving innovation.”

Boxlight is a company that focuses on the creation, distribution and servicing of learning curriculum for schools. The company offers a wide variety of products, including those for online use. That’s a boon to teachers with the current state of the world during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

BOXL stock was up 59.7% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.