Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Electrameccanica Vehicles News: 11 Things to Know About SOLO Stock

Electrameccanica Vehicles News: 11 Things to Know About SOLO Stock

The company makes small electric vehicles

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 2, 2020, 4:21 pm EDT

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) is in the news Thursday after a strong day saw massive gains for SOLO stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles News: 11 Things to Know About SOLO Stock
Source: buffaloboy / Shutterstock.com

Here’s all the news investors need to know about Electrameccanica Vehicles.

  • The Canadian company builds electric vehicles (EV).
  • This sets it as a rival for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nikola Motors (NASDAQ:NKLA).
  • However, unlike those two, the company has a bit of a smaller focus.
  • Its flagship car is the Solo, which is a three-wheel EV that only seats one person.
  • Rather than focus on larger luxury vehicles that can carry more people, the company is focused on the experience of the individual.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles argues that millions of people commute to work alone every day and could make use of the smaller vehicle.
  • The Solo has a range of 100 miles, can reach a top speed of 80 mph, has a charge time of 2.5 hours and can go from 0 mph to 60 mph in 10 seconds.
  • While it may have a focus on smaller cars, that doesn’t mean Electrameccanica Vehicles is skipping out on features with the Solo.
  • It contains a heated seat, Bluetooth stereo, and a rear-view camera.
  • The company also boasts that the car features 99% fewer parts than a traditional combustion vehicle.
  • It claims that this allows owners to travel without having to worry about the normal maintenance that goes into owning a typical car.

SOLO stock was up 5.1% after-hours Thursday and was up 34.3% at the end of normal trading hours.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/07/electrameccanica-vehicles-news-solo-stock-soars/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?