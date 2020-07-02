Electrameccanica Vehicles News: 11 Things to Know About SOLO Stock

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO ) is in the news Thursday after a strong day saw massive gains for SOLO stock.

The Canadian company builds electric vehicles (EV).

Its flagship car is the Solo, which is a three-wheel EV that only seats one person.

Rather than focus on larger luxury vehicles that can carry more people, the company is focused on the experience of the individual.

Electrameccanica Vehicles argues that millions of people commute to work alone every day and could make use of the smaller vehicle.

The Solo has a range of 100 miles, can reach a top speed of 80 mph, has a charge time of 2.5 hours and can go from 0 mph to 60 mph in 10 seconds.

While it may have a focus on smaller cars, that doesn’t mean Electrameccanica Vehicles is skipping out on features with the Solo.

It contains a heated seat, Bluetooth stereo, and a rear-view camera.

The company also boasts that the car features 99% fewer parts than a traditional combustion vehicle.

It claims that this allows owners to travel without having to worry about the normal maintenance that goes into owning a typical car.

SOLO stock was up 5.1% after-hours Thursday and was up 34.3% at the end of normal trading hours.

