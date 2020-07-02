Electrameccanica Vehicles News: 11 Things to Know About SOLO Stock

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) is in the news Thursday after a strong day saw massive gains for SOLO stock.
Here’s all the news investors need to know about Electrameccanica Vehicles.
- The Canadian company builds electric vehicles (EV).
- This sets it as a rival for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nikola Motors (NASDAQ:NKLA).
- However, unlike those two, the company has a bit of a smaller focus.
- Its flagship car is the Solo, which is a three-wheel EV that only seats one person.
- Rather than focus on larger luxury vehicles that can carry more people, the company is focused on the experience of the individual.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles argues that millions of people commute to work alone every day and could make use of the smaller vehicle.
- The Solo has a range of 100 miles, can reach a top speed of 80 mph, has a charge time of 2.5 hours and can go from 0 mph to 60 mph in 10 seconds.
- While it may have a focus on smaller cars, that doesn’t mean Electrameccanica Vehicles is skipping out on features with the Solo.
- It contains a heated seat, Bluetooth stereo, and a rear-view camera.
- The company also boasts that the car features 99% fewer parts than a traditional combustion vehicle.
- It claims that this allows owners to travel without having to worry about the normal maintenance that goes into owning a typical car.
SOLO stock was up 5.1% after-hours Thursday and was up 34.3% at the end of normal trading hours.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.