Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Introducing: Stefanie Kammerman, Legendary Dark Pool Trader

For the 1st time ever, a former financial insider is stepping forward to show you how to spot Wall Street’s “hidden” trades before they move the market.

Wed, July 15 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here Free
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Fastenal Earnings: 5 Things to Know About FAST Stock Results

Fastenal Earnings: 5 Things to Know About FAST Stock Results

FAST EPS and revenue were above estimates

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 14, 2020, 2:55 pm EDT

Fastenal (NYSE:FAST) earnings for the American manufacturing company’s second quarter of 2020 have FAST stock on the move Tuesday. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 42 cents. That’s better than Wall Street’s estimate of 36 cents per share. Its revenue of $1.51 billion also comes in higher than analysts’ estimates of $1.47 billion.

Fastenal Earnings: 5 Things to Know About FAST Stock Results
Source: Eyesonmilan / Shutterstock.com

Here are some additional highlights from the most recent Fastenal earnings report.

  • Adjusted per-share earnings are up 16.7% from 36 cents during the same time last year.
  • Revenue for the quarter comes in 10.3% higher than the $1.37 billion from the same period of the year prior.
  • Operating income of $316 million is a 14.9% increase year-over-year from $275 million.
  • The Fastenal earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $238.9 million.
  • That’s a 16.7% jump compared to its net income of $204.6 million reported during the same time last year.

Compare Brokers

Fastenal includes the following statement in its current earnings report.

“The second quarter of 2020 was heavily influenced by actions taken by governments and businesses around the world to address the COVID-19 pandemic, which influenced our efforts in several ways. First, we assisted the needs of governments, first responders, and critical infrastructure entities by supplying sharply increased demand for personal protective equipment (‘PPE’) products. This generated significant “surge”-type PPE orders in the second quarter of 2020 that did not exist in the second quarter of 2019.”

Fastenal still isn’t providing guidance in its most recent quarter. The company notes its long-term outlook for growth remains unchanged from pre-coronavirus levels. Nevertheless, it isn’t ready to reintroduce 2020 guidance.

FAST stock was down slightly as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/07/fastenal-earnings-fast-stock-details/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?