Lucky Brand Bankruptcy: Store Closings and 6 Other Things to Know

Lucky Brand is closing 13 stores

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 6, 2020, 3:44 pm EDT

A Lucky Brand bankruptcy is underway and it will have the company closing down some of its stores.

Source: Jeff Whyte / Shutterstock.com

Let’s talk about the Lucky Brands bankruptcy.

  • The denim fashion company is closing down 13 stores as part of the bankruptcy.
  • It’s entered into an agreement with Sparc Group, LLC to sell all of its operating assets.
  • Sparc is the company that operates the Aéropostale and Nautica brands.
  • Authentic Brands Group LLC is using a newly-created subsidiary, ABG-Lucky LLC, to purchase all intellectual property assets belonging to Lucky Brand.
  • The deal also includes a backup agreement that will have ABG-Lucky also purchasing all operating assets if Sparc doesn’t.
  • Lucky Brand plans to continue normal operations through the bankruptcy process and already has funds from lenders to do so.

Here are the 13 stores that are shutting down for good due to the Lucky Brand bankruptcy.

  • 350 W Hillcrest Drive
    Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
  • 5267 2nd St
    Long Beach, CA 90803
  • 4200 Conroy Road
    Suite 168
    Orlando, FL 32839
  • 2800 Big Beaver
    Space North U209
    Troy, MI 48084
  • 1000 Highland Colony Pkwy
    Suite 2005
    Ridgeland, MS 39157
  • 140 University Town Center Drive
    Space 266
    Sarasota, FL 34243
  • 520 N Michigan Ave
    Suite 127
    Chicago, IL 60611
  • 1500 New Britain Ave
    Space C-225
    West Hartford, Ct 06110
  • 1955 Festival Plaza Drive
    Suite 160
    Las Vegas, NV 89135
  • 1000 The Mall of San Juan Blvd
    Space 144
    San Juan, PR 00924
  • 1763 Pointe Blvd
    Dania Beach, FL 33004
  • 11201 Bass Pro Pkwy
    Space M113
    Little Rock, AR 72210
  • 5701 Outlets at Tejon Ranch Pkwy
    Space 922
    Arvin, CA 93203

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

