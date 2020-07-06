Lucky Brand Bankruptcy: Store Closings and 6 Other Things to Know

A Lucky Brand bankruptcy is underway and it will have the company closing down some of its stores.
Let’s talk about the Lucky Brands bankruptcy.
- The denim fashion company is closing down 13 stores as part of the bankruptcy.
- It’s entered into an agreement with Sparc Group, LLC to sell all of its operating assets.
- Sparc is the company that operates the Aéropostale and Nautica brands.
- Authentic Brands Group LLC is using a newly-created subsidiary, ABG-Lucky LLC, to purchase all intellectual property assets belonging to Lucky Brand.
- The deal also includes a backup agreement that will have ABG-Lucky also purchasing all operating assets if Sparc doesn’t.
- Lucky Brand plans to continue normal operations through the bankruptcy process and already has funds from lenders to do so.
Here are the 13 stores that are shutting down for good due to the Lucky Brand bankruptcy.
- 350 W Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
- 5267 2nd St
Long Beach, CA 90803
- 4200 Conroy Road
Suite 168
Orlando, FL 32839
- 2800 Big Beaver
Space North U209
Troy, MI 48084
- 1000 Highland Colony Pkwy
Suite 2005
Ridgeland, MS 39157
- 140 University Town Center Drive
Space 266
Sarasota, FL 34243
- 520 N Michigan Ave
Suite 127
Chicago, IL 60611
- 1500 New Britain Ave
Space C-225
West Hartford, Ct 06110
- 1955 Festival Plaza Drive
Suite 160
Las Vegas, NV 89135
- 1000 The Mall of San Juan Blvd
Space 144
San Juan, PR 00924
- 1763 Pointe Blvd
Dania Beach, FL 33004
- 11201 Bass Pro Pkwy
Space M113
Little Rock, AR 72210
- 5701 Outlets at Tejon Ranch Pkwy
Space 922
Arvin, CA 93203
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.