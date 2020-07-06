Lucky Brand Bankruptcy: Store Closings and 6 Other Things to Know

A Lucky Brand bankruptcy is underway and it will have the company closing down some of its stores.

Let’s talk about the Lucky Brands bankruptcy.

The denim fashion company is closing down 13 stores as part of the bankruptcy.

It’s entered into an agreement with Sparc Group, LLC to sell all of its operating assets.

to sell all of its operating assets. Sparc is the company that operates the Aéropostale and Nautica brands.

Authentic Brands Group LLC is using a newly-created subsidiary, ABG-Lucky LLC, to purchase all intellectual property assets belonging to Lucky Brand.

is using a newly-created subsidiary, ABG-Lucky LLC, to purchase all intellectual property assets belonging to Lucky Brand. The deal also includes a backup agreement that will have ABG-Lucky also purchasing all operating assets if Sparc doesn’t.

Lucky Brand plans to continue normal operations through the bankruptcy process and already has funds from lenders to do so.

Here are the 13 stores that are shutting down for good due to the Lucky Brand bankruptcy.

350 W Hillcrest Drive

Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

5267 2nd St

Long Beach, CA 90803

4200 Conroy Road

Suite 168

Orlando, FL 32839

2800 Big Beaver

Space North U209

Troy, MI 48084

1000 Highland Colony Pkwy

Suite 2005

Ridgeland, MS 39157

140 University Town Center Drive

Space 266

Sarasota, FL 34243

520 N Michigan Ave

Suite 127

Chicago, IL 60611

1500 New Britain Ave

Space C-225

West Hartford, Ct 06110

1955 Festival Plaza Drive

Suite 160

Las Vegas, NV 89135

1000 The Mall of San Juan Blvd

Space 144

San Juan, PR 00924

1763 Pointe Blvd

Dania Beach, FL 33004

11201 Bass Pro Pkwy

Space M113

Little Rock, AR 72210

5701 Outlets at Tejon Ranch Pkwy

Space 922

Arvin, CA 93203

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.