Nkarta IPO: 13 Things for Potential NKTX Stock Investors to Know

The Nkarta (NASDAQ: NKTX ) initial public offering (IPO) is underway for the cancer research company.

Here’s what potential investors need to know about the Nkarta IPO.

The company is trading its stock on the Nasdaq under the “NKTX” stock ticker.

The IPO has Nkarta pricing its shares at $18 each.

It also has it selling 14 million shares of its common stock.

A 30-day option also gives underwriters the option to purchase an additional 2.1 million shares.

All of the shares in the IPO are being offered by Nkarta.

That means the company could raise as much as $289.8 million from the IPO.

The Nkarta IPO started today and is expected to close on or around next Tuesday.

Cowen, Evercore ISI, Stifel and Mizuho Securities are serving as the joint book-running managers for the IPO.

The company focuses on cancer research and use cell therapy to cure the disease.

Its specific work is on Natural Killer (NK) cells, which is the body’s natural defense against cancer.

Nkarta wants to focus on developing cancer treatments around NK cells because it doesn’t require genetic alteration.

This has it seeking to boost the power of NK cells to treat cancer in a more natural way that poses fewer safety risks.

The company is fairly young having only been founded back in 2015.

The Nkarta IPO is being received well by investors and is pushing NKTX stock up 166.1% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.