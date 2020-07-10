Nkarta IPO: 13 Things for Potential NKTX Stock Investors to Know

The Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) initial public offering (IPO) is underway for the cancer research company.
Here’s what potential investors need to know about the Nkarta IPO.
- The company is trading its stock on the Nasdaq under the “NKTX” stock ticker.
- The IPO has Nkarta pricing its shares at $18 each.
- It also has it selling 14 million shares of its common stock.
- A 30-day option also gives underwriters the option to purchase an additional 2.1 million shares.
- All of the shares in the IPO are being offered by Nkarta.
- That means the company could raise as much as $289.8 million from the IPO.
- The Nkarta IPO started today and is expected to close on or around next Tuesday.
- Cowen, Evercore ISI, Stifel and Mizuho Securities are serving as the joint book-running managers for the IPO.
- The company focuses on cancer research and use cell therapy to cure the disease.
- Its specific work is on Natural Killer (NK) cells, which is the body’s natural defense against cancer.
- Nkarta wants to focus on developing cancer treatments around NK cells because it doesn’t require genetic alteration.
- This has it seeking to boost the power of NK cells to treat cancer in a more natural way that poses fewer safety risks.
- The company is fairly young having only been founded back in 2015.
The Nkarta IPO is being received well by investors and is pushing NKTX stock up 166.1% as of Friday afternoon.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.