Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Nkarta IPO: 13 Things for Potential NKTX Stock Investors to Know

Nkarta IPO: 13 Things for Potential NKTX Stock Investors to Know

NKTX is offering 14 million shares in its IPO

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 10, 2020, 4:02 pm EDT

The Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) initial public offering (IPO) is underway for the cancer research company.

Source: CI Photos / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what potential investors need to know about the Nkarta IPO.

  • The company is trading its stock on the Nasdaq under the “NKTX” stock ticker.
  • The IPO has Nkarta pricing its shares at $18 each.
  • It also has it selling 14 million shares of its common stock.
  • A 30-day option also gives underwriters the option to purchase an additional 2.1 million shares.
  • All of the shares in the IPO are being offered by Nkarta.
  • That means the company could raise as much as $289.8 million from the IPO.
  • The Nkarta IPO started today and is expected to close on or around next Tuesday.
  • Cowen, Evercore ISI, Stifel and Mizuho Securities are serving as the joint book-running managers for the IPO.
  • The company focuses on cancer research and use cell therapy to cure the disease.
  • Its specific work is on Natural Killer (NK) cells, which is the body’s natural defense against cancer.
  • Nkarta wants to focus on developing cancer treatments around NK cells because it doesn’t require genetic alteration.
  • This has it seeking to boost the power of NK cells to treat cancer in a more natural way that poses fewer safety risks.
  • The company is fairly young having only been founded back in 2015.

The Nkarta IPO is being received well by investors and is pushing NKTX stock up 166.1% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

