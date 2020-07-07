Palantir IPO: 12 Things for Potential Investors to Know

Palantir Technologies is officially eyeing an IPO after filing a confidential draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what potential investors need to know about the Palantir IPO.

The company’s conditional filing is for Class A shares of its common stock.

The filing doesn’t reveal any major details about the IPO.

That means there’s no solid info on when it will launch or what the starting price will be.

Investors also don’t know which market it will trade on or what ticker it will use.

However, the company says it plans for the IPO to take place sometime after getting approval from the SEC.

This filing confirms reports in mid-June that the data company was planning to privately file IPO documents with the SEC.

Those reports claimed that the company is looking to go public during the fall.

They also don’t place a value on the IPO, but it’s worth noting that Palantir was valued at $20 billion in 2015 by private investors.

This filing also adds to recent statements made by Palantir CEO Alex Karp about plans for an IPO.

The biggest reason that Palantir has been holding off on an IPO could have to do with its capital structure.

The previous reports said it was looking to restructure this before the launch of an IPO.

With all of the information about the Palantir IPO being confidential, interested investors will have to wait a little longer for the finer details.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.