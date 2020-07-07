Welcome

Palantir IPO: 12 Things for Potential Investors to Know

The IPO may take place this fall

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 7, 2020, 3:58 pm EDT

Palantir Technologies is officially eyeing an IPO after filing a confidential draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what potential investors need to know about the Palantir IPO.

  • The company’s conditional filing is for Class A shares of its common stock.
  • The filing doesn’t reveal any major details about the IPO.
  • That means there’s no solid info on when it will launch or what the starting price will be.
  • Investors also don’t know which market it will trade on or what ticker it will use.
  • However, the company says it plans for the IPO to take place sometime after getting approval from the SEC.
  • This filing confirms reports in mid-June that the data company was planning to privately file IPO documents with the SEC.
  • Those reports claimed that the company is looking to go public during the fall.
  • They also don’t place a value on the IPO, but it’s worth noting that Palantir was valued at $20 billion in 2015 by private investors.
  • This filing also adds to recent statements made by Palantir CEO Alex Karp about plans for an IPO.
  • The biggest reason that Palantir has been holding off on an IPO could have to do with its capital structure.
  • The previous reports said it was looking to restructure this before the launch of an IPO.
  • With all of the information about the Palantir IPO being confidential, interested investors will have to wait a little longer for the finer details.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

