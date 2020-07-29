Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals News: Why SNOA Stock Is Skyrocketing 40% Today

SNOA can start selling disinfectant to airlines

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 29, 2020, 3:07 pm EDT

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) is in the news Wednesday after an update concerning its Microsafe disinfectant sent SNOA stock soaring.

An illustration of the novel coronavirus second wave.
Source: Shutterstock

According to a news release from Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, the company’s Microsafe disinfectant is now approved for use from Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) on commercial flights. This includes both interior and exterior cleaning of the aircraft.

So why’s this such a big deal for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals? It means that the company can now start selling its disinfectant to airlines. The disinfectant is able to kill viruses on surfaces in just 30 seconds.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals got approval to label Nanocyn, the Australian branding for Microsafe, as able to kill the novel coronavirus in just 30 seconds back in May. That resulted in a major boost to SNOA stock and let the company advertise its effectiveness on product labels.

Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, said the following about the news.

“As disinfectant and sanitizer use has increased due to the pandemic that has spread around the world, we are excited to work with our partners, like MicroSafe Group, to make a positive difference by providing safer environments for people during this difficult time. As an international company selling products in 53 countries around the world, we are continuously seeking additional partners to expand our domestic and global reach in distributing our products.”

SNOA stock was up 39.5% as of Wednesday afternoon and is up 43.1% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

