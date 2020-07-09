UAV News: Deuce Drone Partners With Rouses for Grocery Delivery by Drone

Deuce Drone is leading UAV news on Thursday as it seeks to test out a grocery delivery system.

Source: Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock.com

This has the drone company teaming up with grocery retailer Rouses Markets to deliver goods to customers. This will have the two testing out an Aerial Drone Delivery Interface System for the deliveries.

Deuce Drone and Rouses Markets will be testing this system at one of the latter’s stores in Mobile, Ala. The tests will start this fall and it should allow customers to get their groceries dropped off by drone faster than normal deliveries.

Here’s what Rouses Markets CEO Donny Rouse has to say about the UAV news.

“Drone delivery offers the fastest, safest delivery store to door. We should be able to get groceries to customers in 30 minutes or even less. Plus it’s more cost efficient, meaning we can save customers time and money.”

Deuce Drone will handle the fine details of the drone delivery. That includes taking off and landing the devices. It’s also worth pointing out that these deliveries will “meet or exceed Federal, State and Local regulations and codes.”

Deuce Drone is a company that is specifically focusing on the last mile of delivery. It claims that this is when deliveries are the most expensive and that using drones could help cut down on those costs. It believes that helping with this can aid local retailers that are looking to better compete against large e-commerce companies, such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.