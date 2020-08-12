Airbnb IPO: The Latest News and Headlines

Recent reports are claiming that Airbnb is getting closer to its IPO but there’s still a lack of hard details.

Source: Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock.com

These reports say that Airbnb is aiming to file its IPO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sometime this month. However, that filing will likely be confidential, which means it won’t reveal too much about the plans.

The same rumors also claim that Airbnb could have it shares trading on public markets as early as this year. Yet again, finer details of this are still unknown. That includes which market it will trade on and under what ticker.

Airbnb has actually been looking at an IPO for a few months now. Unfortunately, the novel coronavirus pandemic ended up delaying those plans. Even so, it looks like the company will move forward with these plans this year, reports CNBC.

There’s also been reports that Airbnb had delayed its IPO for another reason. The company was previously caught up in a legal battle with New York City over its service. It ended up dropping its lawsuit against the city in June and settled instead.

Earlier rumors about the Airbnb IPO included a wide variety of claims. Among them was talk that the company wouldn’t go public through normal means. Instead, it looked like the company was planning to use a direct listing for its stock. That likely isn’t the case anymore.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.