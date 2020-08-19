Plug Power News: Why PLUG Stock Is Powering Up 7% Today

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG ) is in the news Wednesday after announcing a new fuel cell system for use in small robotics.

The new 1kW ProGen fuel cell system is designed for use in aerospace devices. That includes automatic guided vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and more. The company notes that the system is light-weight in design but rugged enough for its intended uses.

According to a Plug Power news release, the new fuel cell system offers extended flight durations for aircraft. It’s also able to outperform typical lithium batteries by three to four times thanks to its compressed hydrogen fuel source.

Plug Power points out that this new fuel cell system is a beefed-up version of its ProGen 450W offering. The creation of this new version is thanks to the assets gained during its acquisition of EnergyOr last year.

Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power, said the following about the fuel cell news.

“Plug Power builds cutting-edge technology from ideation to operation. ProGen hydrogen fuel cells allow devices with electric motors to run cleanly and efficiently. The 1kW ProGen lets Plug Power power everything from electric vehicles to small robotics and UAVs, and everything in between. Yet another solution to support the global supply chain.”

Plug Power is launching the 1kW ProGen fuel cell system into the market today. It also mentions that the system is protected by five patents in the U.S.

PLUG stock was up 7% as of Wednesday afternoon.

