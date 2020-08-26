Sea Ltd Stock: 12 Things to Know About One of 2020’s Hottest Stocks

Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE ) is shaping up to be one of the hottest stocks in 2020 as it experiences massive growth. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that investors are taking an interest in SE stock.

Here’s what investors need to know about Sea Ltd.

The company is based out of Singapore and focuses on offering gaming, e-commerce, and payment services to users.

The gains to Sea Ltd stock are justified as it has seen massive increases in revenue from all three of its businesses.

These strong results and investor interest pushed SE stock 255% higher in 2019.

It looks like that momentum will continue with the stock already having gained 284.9% year-to-date as of yesterday’s close.

Investors can also expect its strong revenue growth in 2020 with analysts’ predicting a 50% increase in 2020.

Next year is also looking good for Sea Ltd stock with analysts expecting its revenue to increase another 40%.

However, its widening losses are a reason to be cautious about SE stock.

The company’s net loss in 2019 was sitting at $1.46 billion.

For comparison, its net loss from 2015 was only $103.4 million.

It’s also worth pointing out that analysts are expecting per-share losses to narrow this year.

At the same time, debts aren’t a major concern for Sea Ltd stock.

Even its long-term debt of $1.37 billion isn’t a major detractor when Sea Ltd is sporting a market capitalization of $50 billion.

SE stock was up 1.7% as of Wednesday afternoon.

