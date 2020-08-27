Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

SEC Gives More Investors Access to Private Investing, Hedge Funds

In expanding the criteria, a panel member said the existing system is 'unfair, unequal and unjustified'

By Robert Lakin, InvestorPlace Contributor Aug 27, 2020, 5:49 am EDT

  • The SEC voted Wednesday to approve a proposal expanding its definition of accredited investors to include holders of an entry-level stockbroker’s license, “knowledgeable employees” of nonpublic firms and others, The Wall Street Journal reported.
A businessman holds a holographic logo that says "private equity."
Source: Alfa Photo/ShutterStock.com
  • The vote also opened up to the possibility of further widening the category to holders of other credentials. Until now, investors could be considered accredited if they had $1 million in net assets, not counting their primary residence, or at least $200,000 in annual income.
  • The SEC’s decision to name some credentials as a measure of financial literacy is likely to prompt other groups, including chartered financial analysts to holders of law degrees and MBA, to seek accredited-investor status, according to the report.
  • The decision is the most recent move to give managers of private-equity firms, hedge funds and aspiring tech unicorns access to new investors. In June, the Labor Department allowed employee 401(k) plans to incorporate private investing into diversified retirement funds.
