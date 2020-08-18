Walmart Earnings: WMT Stock Falls 2% Despite Q2 Beats

Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) earnings for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 have WMT stock falling on Tuesday. This comes after despite revenue of $137.74 billion beating Wall Street’s estimate of $135.48 billion. Additionally, the company’s adjusted earning per share (EPS) of $2.40 per share crushed analysts’ expectations of $1.25 during the quarter.

Moreover, the company also reported GAAP EPS of $2.29 for the period.

Here is what else is worth mentioning from the most recent Walmart earnings report.

Per-share earnings were 89% better than EPS of $1.27 during Q2 2020.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 5.7% higher compared to $130.38 billion during the same time last year.

Operating income of $6.06 billion is a 8.5% rise year-over-year from $5.58 billion.

The Walmart earnings report also includes a net income of $6.48 billion.

That’s 79.4% higher than $3.61 billion from the second quarter of 2020.

Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart, said this about the WMT stock earnings:

“I want to give a big thank you to our associates for their tireless efforts during these unprecedented times. We also appreciate the trust and confidence of our customers. We remain focused on serving them well now and expanding our set of global capabilities to serve them well in the future.”

The company did not include any sort of guidance for the rest of FY2021. That said, we know what Wall Street is expecting. Analysts are calling for EPS of $5.01 on revenue of $547.07 billion.

WMT stock was down 1.1% as of Tuesday morning.

