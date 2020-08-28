XPeng IPO: 13 Things to Know About the Chinese EV Startup

XPeng (NYSE: XPEV ), a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) startup, is currently offering up shares of its stock via an initial public offering (IPO).

Source: Johnnie Rik / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what potential investors need to know about the XPeng IPO.

The company is offering 99,733,334 American Depositary Shares (ADS) in the IPO for $15 each.

Each of these ADSs represents two Class A shares of the company’s stock.

Its stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the “XPEV” ticker.

The offer also includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 14,959,999 additional ADSs.

In total, this has XPeng potentially gaining as much as $1.72 billion from the IPO.

The XPEV started on Thursday and is set to close on Monday.

The joint bookrunners for the IPO are Credit Suisse Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities, and BofA Securities.

The company is focused on the creation of EVs for middle-class consumers looking for smart vehicles.

Its headquarters is located in Guangzhou, China and it has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and San Diego.

The company is developing its own autonomous driving systems for its vehicles.

To go along with this, the company creates its own operating systems for use in the EVs.

It’s also working on its own in-house vehicle components, such as powertrains and other parts.

The company’s current offerings include the G3 and P7 EVs.

XPEV stock was up 5.5% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.