A No-Brainer Investment

Join Louis Navellier this afternoon … two more cyberattacks hit schools and hospitals … a reason for optimism for investors

If you’re trying to secure your retirement or simply looking to grow your nest egg, please join us for this afternoon’s special event.

At 4 p.m. ET, legendary investor, Louis Navellier, is hosting the Moneyball Multiplier Challenge.

The purpose is to walk investors through the basics of his market approach. And more importantly, it’s to show them how it can help improve their financial lives, starting today.

The investment system Louis will discuss is the same one that made him a millionaire by 30 … helped him achieve the #1 ranking by the Hulbert Digest for his 20-year performance (Hulbert tracks the stock performance of investment newsletters) … and led Kenneth Stern to write in his book, “Secrets of Investment All-Stars,” that Louis’ system had made him “the man that beat them all.”

If you missed our Monday Digest in which we explained the term “Moneyball,” it’s a reference to the popular 2011 film starring Brad Pitt, who played real-life Oakland Athletics general manager, Billy Beane.

In short, Bean used data and statistical analysis to put together an amazing baseball team with only a small budget.

In the same way, Louis uses data and statistical analysis to find stocks that are rooted in fundamental strength, yet selling at good-value prices. This is, in part, what he’ll be discussing today.

From Louis:

Bottom line, I believe that the proof is in the numbers and that analyzing the numbers can help us find stocks with much better growth potential, while avoiding the pitfalls of human bias.

Click here to reserve your seat for Louis’ Moneyball Multiplier Challenge and learn how it can make a difference in your portfolio. We’ll see you at 4 p.m. ET.



***One of Louis’ “inevitable” trends just chalked up another unfortunate victim

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that a hacker published Social Security numbers, student grades, and other private information stolen from a large public-school district in Las Vegas.

The sensitive-info release came after officials refused to pay a ransom in return for unlocking district computer servers.

The attack is revealing a new Achilles Heel for school systems — remote learning.

From the WSJ:

Many school districts are using online learning to educate students during the pandemic, with some not even offering in-person learning as an option. Some cyber experts say hackers sensing the desperation of districts to stay online have become more demanding in their tactics.

When officials didn’t cave into the demands, hackers released the data. Unfortunately, it won’t be the last time this happens.

In past Digests, we’ve explained how Louis sees the cybersecurity sector as an “inevitable” industry. This simply means that its growth is inevitable.

By extension, this makes investment gains inevitable too.

From Louis:

This makes “inevitables” excellent long-term investments that allow you to make big money while still sleeping well at night … I love to invest in massive business trends that are so entrenched … have such bright futures … and such guaranteed future demand that strong growth is “inevitable” … virtually guaranteed. That’s why I believe investing in the top cybersecurity stocks is one of the best financial decisions you can possibly make right now.



***The Las Vegas school district wasn’t the only cybercrime victim this week

On Monday, we also learned that the computer system for Universal Health Services (UHS) was hit.

UHS is a major hospital chain, with more than 400 locations and 90,000 employees across North America.

From ABC News:

A clinician involved in direct patient care at a Washington UHC facility described a high-anxiety scramble to handle the loss of computers and some phones. That meant medical staff could not easily see lab results, imaging scans, medication lists, and other critical pieces of information doctors rely on to make decisions. Phone problems complicated the situation, making it harder to communicate with nurses. Lab orders had to be hand-delivered.

The good news is there have been no reported cases of patient-harm directly attributable to the attack. Unfortunately, another recent hospital cyberattack did result in such a victim.

From NBC News:

A patient died after a ransomware attack against a German hospital in early September required her to be moved to a different hospital, leading to speculation that it may be the first known death from ransomware.

As these two unfortunate events illustrate, the battle against cyberattacks isn’t going anywhere.



***In past Digests, we’ve pointed you toward the ETF, HACK, as a way to get broad exposure to the entire industry

As you can see below, it’s outgunning the S&P by more than 250% here in 2020.

However, if you’re looking for a more explosive way to play this trend than an ETF that includes dozens of companies (some worse than others), Louis has an idea:

There are a lot of cybersecurity companies out there now, but as an investor, I am only interested in the creme de la creme of cybersecurity. The good news is I’ve found the one that will be companies’ go-to to protect themselves from hackers. It provides unified security solutions that can be deployed over digital networks to protect users against malware, spam and network intrusions. And it uses artificial intelligence to analyze over 100 billion security events to help stay ahead of potential cybersecurity threats. This gives it a major advantage over competitors.

To learn more as a Growth Investor subscriber, click here.



***We’ll end today on a positive note — get ready for more stock gains

As we’ve noted here in the Digest, if we go by historical averages, since 1950, September has been the worst-performing month for stock-returns.

This one certainly lived up to that reputation.

As you can see below, after a blistering rally since late March, the S&P has dropped nearly 4% over the month (as I write Wednesday morning), shedding nearly 8% at one point.

However, Louis sees brighter days ahead:

… we’re entering the seasonally strong time of year. For the past three decades, October has been a positive month for the stock market, especially in election years, and kicks off a seasonally strong period for stocks. This year should be no different considering that third-quarter earnings will commence mid-month and should be stunning.

If we go by historical averages, October is a solid month for stock returns. And the fourth quarter is easily the strongest quarter.

Below, you can see compiled data from 1980 through 2018. It shows October’s average return coming in at 0.92%. November and December are even better, at 1.48% and 1.11%, respectfully.



Source: stockanalysis.com

So, while September lived up to its miserable historical performance, there’s reason to be optimistic as we get into the holiday season.

Once again, before we sign-off, a reminder to join us today for Louis’ Moneyball Multiplier Challenge event at 4 p.m. ET. To join, just click here.

Have a good evening,

Jeff Remsburg