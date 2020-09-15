Alzheimer’s News: Cassava Sciences Stock on the Move Following Drug Trial Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA ) is behind some major Alzheimer’s news for Tuesday that has SAVA stock on the move.

Source: Bukhta Yurii / Shutterstock.com

A Cassava Sciences news release from Monday saw it announcing results from a Phase 2b clinical study of sumifilam. This is the company’s leading drug candidate for treating patients suffering from Alzheimer’s.

The results of the study found that sumifilam was able to improve “an entire panel of validated biomarkers” in patients suffering from Alzheimer’s. The company says that this is the first time that a single drug has been able to improve multiple biomarkers when treating the disease.

Cassava Sciences also notes that there were several positive results from the clinical trial. That includes patients taking sumifilam doing better at remembering new information when compared to those on a placebo.

Nadav Friedmann, PhD/MD, chief medical officer of Cassava Sciences, said this about the Alzheimer’s news.

“The clinical data suggest sumifilam may be slowing disease progression in Alzheimer’s patients. This exciting possibility will need to be evaluated in future collaborations with patients, physicians, advisors and others.”

Cassava Sciences points out that the drug is also safe with it being well tolerated by patients. Adding to this is a 98% response rate in patients taking it as part of the study. SAVA plans to release its results in a peer-reviewed publication.

SAVA stock got a 133.4% boost when the news was announced on Monday. As of Tuesday afternoon, SAVA stock was down 11.2%.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.