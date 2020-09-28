Ambow Education Holding News: Why AMBO Stock Is Soaring 117% Today

Ambow Education Holding (NYSEAMERICAN: AMBO ) is in the news Monday after announcing an expanded deal with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Ambow Education Holding offers training courses online and via in-class lessons. The company already has a deal with Amazon that has it training and certifying students in Amazon Web Services (AWS).

With this expanded deal, Ambow Education Holding notes that it will be offering specific training to meet the needs of employers making use of AWS. That includes adding enterprise recruiting programs.

Ambow Education Holding offers its lessons from its online and offline learning portal Huanyujun Education Hub. The company notes that students at Huanyujun will be given the first chance to sign up for the new program with Amazon.

Dr. Jin Huang, president and CEO of Ambow Education Holding, said the following about the news.

“Our expanded strategic cooperation with Amazon is an acknowledgment of our successful professional education, training and certification system. With this partnership program, the influence of Ambow online education platform will be further enhanced and benefit more people and institutions through Huanyujun Education Hub.”

Ambow Education Holding notes that this deal also has another benefit for it. The strong partnership with Amazon will allow the company to draw in more talented students to make use of its services. That in turn improves the reputation of the company’s education hub.

AMBO stock was up 117% as of Monday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.