Apple Stock Is Now Ripe for Buyers

The rug-pull in technology stocks was brutal but necessary. Many are now finding bottoms and flashing attractive entry points. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is the poster child for the rotation back into the Nasdaq. Today we’re exploring why AAPL stock is one of the better buys in the space.

Here’s the short version. Shares of the once-bruised fruit just completed a bottoming pattern and broke back above the 50-day moving average. The short-term trend has officially shifted from down to up. Distribution days have also gone by the wayside.

Individually, each development is bullish. Together, they overwhelmingly demand optimism.

AAPL Stock Charts

Let’s start with the weekly chart to set the tone. Trends and support zones on larger time frames are more significant than those on smaller ones. The weekly trend sets the mood that trickles down to the daily.

For all its fury, the 25% retreat inflicted little lasting damage to the long-term uptrend. It didn’t breach any support pivots, primarily because the Apple ascent was so parabolic. The rocket ship rise failed to create any support zones due to the lack of pullbacks materializing along the way.

From a birds-eye view, AAPL stock developed a garden-variety retracement to its rising 20-week moving average. Such dips are buying opportunities and nothing more. If we take out last week’s low ($103.10), then it’s a different story. But until then, bulls should confidently swing away.

The details of the short version above are laid out plain to see on the daily chart. Last Thursday is when the stock’s trajectory turned. After failing at the 50-day moving average, bulls swarmed to buy shares before prices returned to the previous pivot low. I called it a double bottom formation above, but the reality is closer to a higher swing low.

It provided a victory that ultimately turned the bearish tide and led us to today’s optimistic forecast. After the successful defense of support, buyers proceeded to jam prices past old resistance at $113. The breakout completed and confirmed the double bottom, or “W” pattern, officially signaling the end of the daily downtrend.

Fast forward to today and we’ve since followed through to breach the 20-day moving average. If you care at all about the price trend, it’s now impossible to be bearish. Sellers had their chance, and to their credit, they delivered a swift 25% correction. But their day has passed, and the technicals are pointing to higher prices.

Two Options Trades

As always, the options market provides a bounty of choices for capitalizing on any further gains in Apple. We can look to implied volatility to determine if premiums are cheap or expensive. At 36%, the implied volatility rank is signaling option costs are fiddling in the middle. They’re neither extremely cheap nor overly costly. The takeaway is that you can justify taking just about any trade you’d like here. It comes down to how aggressive you want to be.

Fundamentally, the options market offers two approaches for directional trades. The first provides higher profits, but a lower probability of capturing them. The second provides lower profits, but a higher chance of success. I’ll offer up suggestions for both, and you can take your pick.

Bull Call Trade: Buy the November $120/$130 bull call for $3.25.

The spread risks $3.20 to capture $6.80. AAPL stock needs to sit above $130 at expiration to pocket the max gain.

Bull Put Trade: Sell the November $100/$90 bull put for $1.50.

If the stock is above $100 at expiration, then you’ll lock in the $1.50 gain. The cost and risk are $8.50. To minimize the loss if Apple sours again, consider exiting on a break of the $103 support zone.

On the date of publication, Tyler Craig did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

