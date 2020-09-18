Cassava Sciences News: SAVA Stock Surges 38% on Insider Buying

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA ) news for Friday concerning insider buying has SAVA stock on the rise.

The insider buying is revealed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Two separate filings reveal that members of the company’s leadership team picked up additional shares of SAVA stock on Thursday.

The first filing shows that Sanford Robertson, a member of the Cassava Sciences Board of Directors, bought a total of 213,719 shares of SAVA stock for $6.98 each. Following that transaction, he now owns 876,342 shares of the stock.

The second filing shows SAVA stock acquisitions made by Cassava Sciences CFO Eric Schoen. He purchased 10,000 shares directly for $7.03 each. The CFO also acquired 2,00 shares indirectly for $7.04 each through Schoen Family LLC. This has him holding 27,300 shares of SAVA stock following both of those purchases.

It’s worth pointing out that this news of insider buying comes just a few days after Cassava Sciences announced results from a clinical trial. This Phase 2b clinical trial was evaluating the use of sumifilam in treating patients with Alzheimer’s.

Cassava Sciences noted that it saw incredibly positive results from the recent study. That includes seeing increases in several biomarkers for treating Alzheimer’s. It mentioned that this is the first time a single drug has been able to positively affect multiple Alzheimer’s biomarkers.

SAVA stock was up 38.4% as of Friday afternoon, which pushes it to a new 52-week high.

