Corsair Gaming IPO: 16 Things for Potential CRSR Stock Investors to Know

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR ) launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday and CRSR stock isn’t doing so hot.

Here’s what to know about the Corsair Gaming IPO.

The company is trading its shares on the Nasdaq under the “CRSR” stock ticker.

under the “CRSR” stock ticker. Shares in the IPO are priced at $17 each.

The Corsair Gaming IPO offers 14 million shares of the stock.

7.5 million of these shares come directly from Corsair Gaming.

The remaining 6.5 million shares come from a selling shareholder.

There’s also a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 2.1 million shares at the IPO price.

Corsair Gaming could gain as much as $163.2 million from the IPO.

The lead book-running managers, as well as managers for the underwriters, of the offering, are Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse.

Macquarie Capital, Baird, Cowen and Stifel are also serving as book-running managers for the IPO.

Co-managers of the offering include Wedbush Securities and Academy Securities.

Corsair Gaming currently expects the offering to end on Friday.

As the name implies, Corsair Gaming has a focus on developing and creating accessories for gamers.

That includes headsets, mice, keyboards, and more.

The company bought Elgato, a maker of capture cards used by content creators, in 2018.

It also picked up Origin Computers in 2019.

Origin Computers is the creator of pre-made PC gaming rigs and laptops.

CRSR stock was down 12.5% as of Wednesday afternoon.

