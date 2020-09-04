CrowdStrike News: CRWD Stock Slips 3% Following Insider Selling

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD ) news for Friday concerning insider selling of CRWD stock has it falling.

Source: VDB Photos / Shutterstock.com

The insider selling at CrowdStrike was revealed on Thursday ahead of its most recent earnings report. Three leaders at the company, including two officers and a board member, sold off shares of CRWD stock.

Colin Black , the COO of CrowdStrike, starts off the list by unloading 25,000 shares of CRWD stock. The shares were sold by the COO for between $131.01 per share and $134.68. The transaction took place on Tuesday.

Next up is CrowdStrike director Denis O’Leary. Just like with Colin, O’Leary also sold 25,000 shares of CRWD stock on Tuesday. Those shares went for between $130.68 per share and $143.96 per share.

The final batch of recent CrowdStrike insider selling comes from CFO Burt Podbere. Unlike the other two, the CFO sold a much larger sum of shares of CRWD stock totaling to 75,000. Podbere unloaded these shares for between $131.01 per share and $144.35 on Tuesday.

It’s also worth pointing out that CrowdStrike released its earnings report after-hours Thursday. The company did beat estimates, but it wasn’t by as large of a margin as what investors were hoping for. That ended up hurting the stock, which was down in after-hours trading on Thursday.

CRWD stock was down 3.1% when markets closed on Friday. The stock is currently down slightly from the start of the year as of today’s close.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.