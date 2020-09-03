Docusign Earnings: DOCU Stock Dips 1% Despite Beating Q2 Estimates

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU ) earnings for the digital document company’s second quarter of fiscal 2021 have DOCU stock down after-hours Thursday. That’s despite its adjusted earnings per share of 17 cents beating out Wall Street’s estimate of 8 cents. Its revenue of $342.21 million also beat out analysts’ estimate of $318.57 million.

Here are some additional highlights from the most recent DocuSign earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 1,600% from 1 cent during the same period of the year prior.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 45% higher than the $235.61 million reported in Q2 of fiscal 2020.

Operating loss of $58.64 million is 9.4% better year-over-year than $64.72 million.

The DocuSign earnings report also has net loss coming in at $64.56 million.

That is a 5.9% improvement over the company’s net loss of $68.63 million from the same time last year.

Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign, said this in the earnings report.

“In an accelerating digital world where business can be conducted from anywhere, the need to agree electronically and remotely has never been stronger, as shown in our 61% year-over-year billings growth. We are just scratching the surface of our Agreement Cloud opportunity and believe we are increasingly becoming an essential cloud-software platform for organizations of all sizes.”

The DocuSign earnings report also includes guidance for fiscal 2021. It’s expecting revenue to range from $1.384 billion to $1.388 billion. Wall Street is looking for revenue of $1.32 billion in fiscal 2021.

DOCU stock was down almost 1% after markets closed on Thursday and ended normal trading hours down 8.7%.

