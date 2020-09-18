Flipkart IPO? 15 Things for Potential Investors to Know

Flipkart is reportedly planning an initial public offering (IPO) but the details are still up in the air.

Source: Burdun Iliya / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what we know so far about the possible Flipkart IPO.

The e-commerce company appears to be planning an IPO for as soon as 2021.

If so, Flipkart wouldn’t file its IPO until late in the year.

It’s also possible that the company will wait until early 2022 to go public.

However, it still unknown where the company will file its IPO.

Flipkart is located in Singapore and may choose to go public there.

The other option is to file in the U.S., which could open it up to additional funding.

A filing in the U.S. would also make sense as this is the home of parent company Walmart (NYSE: WMT

(NYSE: It also matches with the company’s claims that it could launch a Flipkart IPO within four years.

WMT acquired a 77% stake in the company in 2018 for $16 billion.

According to anonymous sources, the company is expecting the IPO to value it between $45 billion and $50 billion.

That would mean that Walmart made a smart investment in the company.

Flipkart is reportedly pushing to be ready for an IPO in case regulations change in India.

Currently, India doesn’t allow businesses to file IPOs in foreign countries.

Even so, there has been talk that these restrictions might be lifted in the next couple of years.

If so, that would present Flipkart with the chance to file its IPO in the U.S.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.